Last week was Safari Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, so last Thursday’s Family Night, of course, took viewers of the virtual program on a safari of their own.
The safari may have been make-believe, but library director Lisa Youngblood certainly set the stage — dressed in khaki pants and overshirt (with a leopard-print shirt underneath), she also brought a pith helmet and safari bag.
In the bag she had all the safety tools one might need for exploring in the heat—water bottle, sunglasses, bandana, sunblock, and a pair of crafted binoculars.
“Even if you’re going out in the backyard, the focus is on staying safe in the heat,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an interview.
Aided by daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid, Youngblood encouraged viewers to participate in a call-and-response story.
“It was based on “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” she explained, “but was modified several times. I like using that one because it gets everyone involved.”
During their “leopard hunt,” they encountered a giraffe and a cheetah before finally finding their leopard.
“We used our puppets and decided we wanted to focus on the animals of Africa, (specifically) the animals you might find on the Savanna. We focused on animal science and habitat.”
They also gave a couple of interesting facts about their chosen animals, such as the fact that cheetahs travel up to 80 miles per hour, and that while cheetahs have spots, leopards actually have rosettes.
After singing the “Hello Song” (in English, Spanish, and Swahili), it was time for crafts — making binoculars with only a couple of items from around the house.
It required two toilet paper tubes, some construction paper, tape and string. The tubes were rolled up in the construction paper and taped together, then the two tubes were wrapped in a larger piece of construction paper and taped together to make the body of the binoculars.
String was attached on either side so they could be worn around the neck, and the project was complete, ready for hours of imaginative play.
“It’s a fun craft,” Youngblood said. “You can have a safari in the house!” Youngblood said of the program, “We had a fun time doing it.”
The entire program can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/. And stay tuned for next week, Books are Tasty Treats, which will feature fun recipes for kids and lots of food science.
