I might as well admit that I turn 70 years old on my next birthday, which is July 3. I’m sure all of the readers of this column have been patiently awaiting that big announcement!
Yeah, right!
A lot of people I go to church with in Salado are in their 90s, and some are knocking on the door of 100-plus. I’m sure a lot of them are saying, “What’s the big deal? You’re still a kid!”
My daughter, Callie, and son-in-law, Chris, have been asking me about how I feel concerning this milestone.
I must admit it’s caught my attention a little more than past decades I’ve survived, but it’s helpful to hear kind comments that I don’t look 70 and one person explained that I don’t sound like I’m 70 years old.
I guess the old radio voice that got me through my 20s is still hanging on, though I can’t talk as fast as I used to when recording my speaking voice.
I can still sing pretty well even through struggling with wearing dentures. If not for them, the words would definitely sound clearer.
I’ve not experienced any anxiety attacks or sleepless nights as I approach July 3. As my son-in-law, Chris Shaia, told me the other day, “Bob, remember it’s just a number.”
He’s right, because I’m blessed with good health except for a few small speed bumps along the way. A lot of close friends, even some I went to high school and college with, have fought serious illnesses and didn’t survive, so I can only express the deep gratitude I feel that God has spared me to celebrate the big 7-0.
My dad passed from a heart attack at 59. My mom died of congestive heart failure at 78. My brother passed when he was 69.
God’s been good to me and I have a lot of relationships that have provided laughter and encouragement that have helped me though a few rough patches.
A lot of people who reach birthday landmarks begin to recall events they’ve experienced or seen with their own eyes.
As I talk with some of my older friends who’ve lived all over the United States and some foreign countries, I’ve found that my life has been a little plain, in that I grew up in the same house and bedroom for 17 years of my life until I went off to college.
Sleeping and living in the same room with my brother who was seven years older was quite interesting and sometimes stressful because I used to watch him use half a tube of gel on his hair as he prepared for dates.
I couldn’t keep my mouth shut and was always asking him what he was doing and why he put that goop in his hair. Songs from Buddy Holly, The Diamonds, and Ricky Nelson on the record player drowned out our arguments.
Television afforded me the opportunity to see the good and bad in the world. The most vivid memories were the moon landing, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the Vietnam War, and the fall of Richard Nixon, just to name a few.
The explosion of technology caught my eye, but I never caught on and still struggle with it today.
I will continue to say that on a personal level, my graduation from Lubbock Christian University at the age of 33 was the crowning event. It rates right up there with marrying Dianne, having two kids, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law and a grandson.
If your birthday is also on July 3, my hope is that you’re reliving great memories from many years on this planet.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
