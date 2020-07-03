To respect the use of the recent buzz phrase “In all transparency,” I will tell you the truth that today is my birthday!
Who would have thought that my assigned day to write Community Voices in the Harker Heights Herald and Cove Herald would be on July 3, the day of my arrival into this world? To further share any open records requests received, I am now 68 years old.
Of all things, I came across a copy of my birth certificate that will erase any doubt that I am who I say I am.
This has to be a copy because it is dated April, 25, 2011. I must have needed it for a business or legal transaction of some kind but it’s the real thing.
I know the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation already know all this information but as my readers, I figured that you had the right to know, as well.
It is no surprise to any of you that the county of birth is Throckmorton and the state is Texas. The city’s name, of course, is Throckmorton and the name of the hospital was Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital.
There wasn’t much originality as to naming places and events in my hometown.
My official name is Bob Lewis Massey and on July 3, 1952, I was delivered at 2:45 a.m. to my dad, Sam Condron Massey, and my mom, Naomi Florence Young Massey. My dad was 33 years old. My mom was 34. M.C. Harris, M.D. performed the delivery.
At the time of my birth, my dad was a banker and mom was a housewife. I also had a brother, Sam, who was seven years older than me, and making his life miserable at times was indeed fun.
His teenage years were the best for me because I spent plenty of time laughing at him while he applied Brylcream to his hair before a hot date.
With all that’s going on in our counties, cities, the nation and the world, there were plenty of things on my mind that I could have written about but I’m tired of most of it.
My memory has been working overtime for the past 68 years and I have a difficult time connecting the years with events.
I used to be a radio DJ in my early 20s and when someone would ask me a question about a song or artist I played on my radio show, I didn’t skip a beat. Now, it’s a different story. The clock is ticking and it’s loud enough to drown out the memories of the Golden Years of Radio.
So, here’s what I’ll do. I’m going to mention a few of the major things I remember about music and history that I saw or heard and actually remember. That might stir up some memories for you, too.
Here’s a list of people, music and events that I clearly recall:
(1) Playing and singing on stage for the first time, (2) seeing Chet Huntley of NBC News, (3) attending my first symphony concert, (4) man walking on the moon, (5) Seeing the Beatles on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” (6) holding in my hand a golf-ball sized hailstone, (7) riding a horse for the first time, (8) meeting the woman I would spend the rest of my life with, (9) attending concerts by John Denver, The Carpenters, Glen Campbell and Jerry Reed and Fleetwood Mac and the births of my kids.
Well, that was draining! If your 68th birthday — or any-numbered birthday is also today, have a great one!
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
