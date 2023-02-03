I’ve never been a person who reads books on a regular basis. In my opinion, and I’m talking to myself, shame on us for not reading more. Life has passed us by.
Here I am at 70 years old and I can’t believe what I’ve missed by not reading more books.
Thank God that my two children and wife are avid readers. They’re smart and I think I know why.
I will admit that in my adult years, I did read seven of Garrison Keillor’s books from cover to cover. I did enjoy his style of telling stories, but I wonder how much his works helped me develop my vocabulary.
You would think that a journalist would be a person who can’t get enough of reading other authors’ works. Those have been few and far between for me, and as I have gotten older, my desire to read has diminished.
I don’t fit into any of the local readers clubs because I’m only interested in a limited number of topics.
I was such an uncommitted reader during my early years, as part of the education system, that my lack of discipline to do reading assignments caught up with me on two separate occasions.
The most memorable was in third grade, and our assignment was to read a book and on the next day report to the class about its contents. The position that I selected to stand up and display my book was a dead giveaway that I had not done much reading. Holding a book upside down so my classmates could see the colorful illustrations made it impossible to see what I hadn’t read.
My world came crashing down when two or three of my so-called friends shouted out, “Mrs. Grable! Bob is reading the book upside down!” I sat down at my desk embarrassed by the whole scenario, and I did not get a decent grade.
I’m not sure if it had anything to do with it but Mrs. Grable was a multi-distant relative of Robert E. Lee. Hmmm!
In seventh and eighth grade, I really bombed it! This was the time in my education when poetry entered the picture, which I didn’t really get excited about. I loathed having to recite poetry in front of my classmates.
I learned over those two years that it is important to know what books you read from each year because you might have to make a public performance.
The poem that I chose to recite was Rudyard Kipling’s “If.” As I began my poetic recital, my teacher Mrs. Sims — who I had in seventh and eighth grades — stopped me after about two lines and retorted, “Bob, don’t you remember reciting this poem last year?” I tried to hide and sit down in my desk at the same time, but all eyes were on me and the silence was sprinkled with a few giggles. I didn’t score well on that one, either.
Well, let’s talk about some of the reading I did accomplish. The only one I remember was “1984,” which kind of freaked me out, and then with college came reading books for my classes.
Oh, what a chore! Later, I became a fan of Texas Monthly Magazine.” There were good things in that publication that were historic, informative and a little crazy. My favorite part was the Bum Steer Awards section that came out annually.
I have been inspired by reading books about people and their experiences, especially people in the news business and books written by people I know on a personal level.
It’s not too late to begin reading, and in my case, it’s a great sleeping pill. I’m usually out after about a paragraph.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
