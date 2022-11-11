Sometimes it’s the little things that make a vacation worthwhile.
My wife and I recently returned from a three-day stay in the Hill Country, where we spent our evenings in a cozy little cabin tucked into some massive old oak trees.
The cabin is part of the Stonewall Motor Lodge, a 1960’s-era motel that was built to accommodate President Lyndon Johnson’s staffers and the press corps when he was staying at his nearby ranch.
The motel and four cabins are all decorated with mid-century touches, but with modern amenities. It’s a real kick for history and nostalgia buffs.
After we arrived and got settled in, we walked across the property to a wine-tasting venue with a food truck parked out back.
Go figure, right?
Anyway, an older gentleman with a guitar was on a small stage, singing everything from Eagles to Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.
We ordered our food and grabbed a bar-top table close to the stage. It was a warm, sunny late afternoon, and the breeze was cool.
Perfect Texas fall weather.
Turns out, the performer, Jimmie Lee Jones, opened for Willie 20 years ago and had some pretty good stories to share.
When we told him we were celebrating our wedding anniversary (He asked if anyone was), he played us a romantic song about spending your life with your best friend.
It was pretty special.
As the sun started to go down, we pulled up a couple of chairs at the edge of a clearing and watched a large herd of deer gather nearby.
The shadows lengthened, and the sky turned pink and orange, with colorful streaks extending into the dusky twilight overhead.
Eventually, we walked back to our cabin and stretched out on the bed to relax.
The next day, we took off for nearby Fredericksburg, only to find that the town was having a food and wine festival — and it was packed with tourists.
After driving around for half an hour scouting unsuccessfully for a parking space, we decided to chuck the whole thing and head back out of town.
We ended up in Johnson City — about a 30-mile drive — and found a great tavern /brewery on the courthouse square.
The food was simple but tasty — including some fantastic sweet potato fries — the people were friendly, and the atmosphere was great.
We had to admit, we definitely made the right choice in skipping the noise and crowds of the festival.
After lunch, we spent some time in an eclectic antique store and poked around a farmers market nearby.
That evening, we decided to spend more time sitting out back of our cabin under the big oaks, and we were treated to a sunset even more colorful and vivid than the one we saw the previous night.
We returned home the next afternoon — after a trip into post-festival Fredericksburg to visit a favorite shop; then we again stopped at the Johnson City tavern on the way back for another great lunch.
It was the perfect getaway. Just what we needed to relax, rest and recharge our batteries.
It’s amazing how a change of scenery, a little good food and a couple of amazing sunsets can boost your mood.
Still, we were glad to get home to our own bed — and of course, our tabby cat, Ruby.
She was very glad to see us when we walked in the door, but she also seemed a bit confused about why we hadn’t been home. Apparently she wasn’t too upset by our absence, though. She hadn’t made any messes in the house, chowed down on her food and used her litter pan like a good cat while we were gone.
Ruby did keep a close eye on us after we returned, however. She slept on our bed every night for a solid week — apparently to keep us from skipping out on her again when she wasn’t looking.
All in all, the vacation was a very positive experience (though maybe not so much for Ruby).
It’s not always how far you go, or how much money you spend that matters. It’s about the memories you make — and we made some good ones on this trip.
Dave Miller is the deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
