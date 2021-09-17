Food is comfort. Our favorite meals evoke memories, often of our childhoods when we were innocent and felt loved and cared for unconditionally. They bring us back to times that involved family, often in large gatherings around holidays, and of evenings surrounding the dinner table talking, laughing, and sharing.
The recipes that we use are often ones that have been passed down from grandmother to mother to daughter (and, in some cases, sons).
My mother seemed unflappable in the kitchen. She cooked with confidence, as did my grandmother. I did, too, for a time. Just not lately.
Those who have followed my columns over the last few years will surely remember just how accident prone I really am. I’ve managed to break several bones — tailbone (twice!), ribs (three in one go), foot, ankle and heel and toes (in one fell swoop) — in the most bizarre ways. I’ve been dragged by my car. In short, I’m a hot mess, and only get hotter and messier over time.
What does this have to do with food? My accident-prone-ness has followed me into my kitchen. I should be banned from the kitchen entirely before I burn my house down and have to move in with my parents. (At least they can cook.)
One night I was boiling some eggs. Back spasms, leg cramps, and I felt myself going down on a hard floor where more broken bones would surely follow. I tossed the quilted hotpad I was holding onto the counter and (just barely) made it to a chair, where I spent a few minutes recovering.
Then I smelled something burning. Leg still cramping, I hobbled back into the kitchen, where my quilted hotpad, the one Billy and I bought in Amish country and therefore was one-of-a-kind, was in flames. It seems I missed the counter when I tossed it and it instead landed on the burner. Then, like a dummy, I picked it up with bare hands to tossed it into the sink. No more hotpad, but minimal burning of Stephanie and house was still intact.
Pro tip number one: Look before you toss irreplaceable items in the vicinity of a working stove. Also, use tongs.
Just a couple of weeks later, I was slow-roasting barbecue chicken in the oven. After baking for several hours, all that was left to do was crisp up the skin. I put the setting on broil, turned my back for all of 10 seconds to put two items in the fridge. Then I smelled something burning.
I opened the oven door, and the chicken skin was on fire. I yanked the flaming chicken out of the oven (this time with oven mitts, I learned my lesson) and blew on the chicken furiously until the flames went out. No more chicken skin, but at least the rest was not only salvageable, but also tasty.
Pro tip number 32: Never turn your back when you’re using the broil function. Unless you want literally flaming-hot chicken (and perhaps an expensive kitchen remodel).
In my latest debacle, I decided to make spaghetti with homemade sauce. Meat, check. Onion, garlic, herbs, spices, check. Tomatoes, check.
I turned the burner down to let it simmer, went to the living room to enjoy a little television.
I woke up two hours later to the smell of something burning (by now a disturbing pattern), stumbled into the kitchen to find my sauce had reduced to the point that the entire contents were stuck to the bottom of the pot.
I yanked the sauce off the stove; it’s a ruined, blackened, crusty mess. At least I was able, after much soaking and scrubbing, to save the pot.
Pro tip number 77: Don’t inadvertently doze off when you have dinner simmering on the stove. It doesn’t end well and results in a sad sandwich supper.
Did Julia Child ever have these issues?
The thought has occurred to me that perhaps I should stick with the microwave, but I’ve reached the following two conclusions: One, I once watched Billy try to boil eggs in his microwave which resulted in the eggs exploding, so I know it’s possible to ruin food in this manner. Two, with my track record, I wouldn’t just blow up eggs, I would blow up the microwave.
I think I’m just going to have to accept the fact that I’m a menace in the kitchen and should consider takeout. Or sandwiches.
There isn’t much comfort in sandwiches, but there sure is in having a house that’s still standing when you’re done preparing them.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
