I’m pretty sure our cat is not going to be happy.
My wife and I are planning a brief trip soon to celebrate our wedding anniversary, and the cat won’t be joining us.
Not that she would want to. Nor would she appreciate being boarded somewhere while we’re gone.
And having someone come by to check on her would probably only confuse and upset her.
So Ruby’s going to be on her own for a couple of nights. We’ll mound up her food, put out extra water and leave a few lights on for her.
But she still won’t be happy.
Let’s put it this way: Ruby isn’t really a big fan of people — except for us, of course.
A few weeks ago we had to take our 5-year-old tan and black tabby to the after-hours veterinary clinic because she seemed to be having some abdominal pain.
Turned out, she wasn’t drinking enough water and was eating too much dry food. She’s all better now.
But in the two hours she was at the vet, she meowed her head off for about half that time and was a nervous wreck.
When someone rings the doorbell or a repairman comes in the house, she bolts for the nearest open room so she can hide.
So we think the best thing for Ruby — other than our staying home — would be to let her hang out by herself for 48 hours or so.
We’ve had Ruby nearly three years, but we’ve never left her overnight before.
In 2020, COVID-19 was surging, and last fall we still didn’t feel comfortable traveling.
But now the virus has subsided, so we’re ready to get away for a bit.
Of course, my wife and I dote on that cat so much that we’re still feeling bad about leaving her.
Deep down, we know she’ll be fine, but we worry about her getting anxious or confused when we don’t come home as we always have in the past.
With previous cats, we sometimes had a friend come by if we were going to be gone for a few days. One friend said she came be twice and the cat never came out of hiding.
When we came back home from one trip, our cat, Emma, ran to meet us, rubbing against us and purring. Then, a switch flipped in her head, as if she suddenly remembered she was mad at us for leaving her.
She stalked out of the room, swishing her tail, and glaring back at us to make sure we were watching.
It was so theatrical, we just cracked up laughing.
Naturally, we’ll be interested in seeing how Ruby greets us on our return. She is generally a pretty laid-back cat around us, and she’s very sweet and affectionate as a rule.
But you never know what she’ll be like after a couple of days of not having us around to spoil her.
Will she chew us out when she sees us? Will she stalk off and sulk after we put down our bags? Will she push us away when we try to pet her or pick her up?
Or will Ruby come running to greet us, purring and rubbing against our legs?
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
Technically, we could have two trips coming up — the one we actually take, and a guilt trip when we get home.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
