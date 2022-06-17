The children were spellbound. Elizabeth Kahura, storyteller, performer, singer and educator brought her unique gifts to Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library on Tuesday for two children’s programs about Africa — and kindness.
“My name is Elizabeth Kahura, the founder of the African Safari Program. I was born in East Africa, in a country called Kenya. I am a storyteller, performer, singer and an educator,” she began.
Then, for over an hour, she helped the children sing songs, try out words in Swahili, dance to the rhythm and beat a drum.
There were giggles and moments of awe as Kahura wove intrigue into her stories, which also helped create inspiration and pointed out character traits for children to consider.
“I really liked the rabbit story,” Ryan Rich, 4, said afterward. He was referring to the puppet show that Kahura demonstrates as she tells the story of kindness and cooperation.
“Definitely a great program for kids,” Ryan’s mom, Amber Rich, said.
Kahura brings her programs to schools, libraries, museums, and festivals enjoy her inspirational countenance, her displays of African artifacts, and her ability to build a bridge of understanding.
She demonstrates the similarities and differences between U.S. and African cultures through several popular programs.
A Day in Africa highlights geography and culture. A Jungle Walk highlights the flora and fauna of Africa. Folktales from Africa highlight interactive tales, poems, and chants.
African Art highlights carvings, clothing, and instruments. Sound of Africa highlights the art of drumming and dance.
The Summer Reading Club at the library includes other free family programs.
Children’s Librarian Erica Rossmiller was on hand to introduce newcomers to many of the library’s resources.
Go to the ibrary’s website for more information about the Summer Camp Reading Program or any of the other programs offered, http://harkerheights.readsquared.com/ for additional information.
