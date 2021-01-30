Children really are a joy. But parenting is a lot of work, and is a thankless job that never, ever ends (do they ever really stop being our babies?). I’m fairly certain that I’ll be parenting from beyond the grave.
Frankly, I question how my mother managed to raise me and refrain from sending me to be raised instead by wolves.
And I can’t possibly be the only parent on the planet who wonders if I somehow inadvertently did something to scar my child for life.
It’s not like there is a manual out there that can tell you definitively what’s right or wrong when it comes to parenting.
Why I’m dwelling on all this now comes down to one thing: my son just celebrated his 30th (that’s three-zero) birthday.
He had the nerve to whine on about how very OLD he was. Then he paused his diatribe to ask me, “Wait a minute, Mom, just how old does that make YOU?”
To quote the Pet Shop Boys, “What have I done to deserve this?”
Let’s just say that it’s a really good thing that he lives in Massachusetts. I will also say that as I will perpetually remain 39 no matter how many years go by. The age at which I had him will continue to decrease until we reach negative numbers.
My son was an absolute joy to raise. He was very good-natured, big-hearted, and very loving. I used to think that the worst thing my son would ever do was touch a certain Monet painting once when we visited the Smithsonian. He ran his little 4-year-old index finger down it, saying, “Ooh, the colors are so pretty!” — he wanted to see if the colors felt as pretty as they looked. (I am ever so grateful that security was busy elsewhere and that no one tracked me down later to pay for the priceless artwork. I did buy a print of the painting and had it framed as a reminder of the “incident.”)
All that cuteness changed, of course, when he hit puberty. As in, overnight.
That’s when he exhibited signs of multiple personality disorder and I began to wonder if there was, in fact, a wolf colony out there looking to adopt a male human child.
Gone was the sweet, imaginative child who used to dress up as Batman by putting a blanket on his head, held in place by a basket, while wearing nothing but his little Underoos and proclaiming, hands on hips, “I am Batman.” Hairy teenaged demon spawn took his place.
I had been told by a number of sources that boys were easy; it was girl children that became devils in puberty.
They all lied.
I recently asked my mother why she didn’t warn me; she remained mute on the matter while she openly laughed at me. I think she was reflecting back to when I was a (misbehaving) child and she would tell me, “Just you wait until you have children of your own someday.”
She probably added a silent addendum that I would get everything I dealt her back tenfold.
Fortunately, puberty passes, and for all that, I raised a fine man (who still loves Batman). A father now in his own right, he does an amazing job parenting.
More than that, we have a very rare relationship, one based on honesty, trust and weird senses of humor (like when he asks me how old I am now that he’s 30, and then laughs himself silly). We talk at least once a day, about anything and everything, and I am so very blessed to know that I not only raised this wonderful man, but that he’s become everything I ever hoped for him, and more.
Parenthood may be an ongoing, thankless job, but I personally am thankful for (and made better by) the experience.
Happy birthday, Donovan. You ARE Batman.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
