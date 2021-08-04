I love kids. Mine, other people’s ... kids are great. It’s one of the reasons I became a teacher, and one of the reasons I love my current job so much.
Let me tell you, during the pandemic I really missed the kids I get to meet on the job. The library’s virtual programs have been good, but you can’t beat interacting with children live and in person.
At an in-person event, you get to see them engaged, looks of pure, unadulterated joy on their faces as they create something during an art activity, or when they get up and dance to the Beach Boys while batting beach balls about the room.
Or when you see a child with special needs ride a two-wheeled bike, unassisted, for the very first time.
I was fortunate enough meet and interview a young autistic boy, though it would be perhaps more accurate to say that he interviewed me.
After he asked me what I had for breakfast, I reciprocated the question. His proud response was, “I had milk, and noodles, and vegetables, and meat.”
He said, shifting from foot to foot, dancing in place with energy, that he needed the “fuel” to help him ride his bike, something he did on his own for the first time that very morning.
That encounter had me wondering just what I might accomplish if I had more than coffee for breakfast (is this what you’ve been trying to tell me all these years, Mom?)
Especially in the case of covering programs at the library, I tend to run into many of the same children over and over again. And because of this, I have gained what my boss likes to call my “fans” — children who become even more outgoing and animated when they see me, who will mug for my camera, and who will have entire conversations with me.
Whether old “fans” or new ones, their conversations could keep me entertained for hours. We’ve talked about family pets, siblings, cartoons, favorite movies ... and there is often no telling what will come out of their mouths, which usually leaves me laughing (and sometimes I even learn a thing or two).
Art Linkletter had it right: Kids do say the darndest things.
On anatomy: One 3-year-old boy held my attention with his lively 15-minute discourse on the subject of “Mr. Bones.” It turns out that Mr. Bones is not only a skeleton that lives at the library, but also lives inside him and his mother (apparently, it’s his name for any bone structure, and he was fascinated with the subject). I got treated to a review of all his little Mr. Bones bits, big toe included.
On education: I recently had an 8-year-old girl tell me that she loves science. She said it’s her favorite class, and she’s good at it because she’s graduated from science now. It made me wonder what schools my mother had me attending that I had to keep taking science classes.
On the best kind of animals: Another 8-year-old, a boy, informed me that one of his favorite puppets at a puppet show he was attending with his family was the octopus, because, he said earnestly, “I like anything with tentacles.” This gave me food for thought. Tentacles are pretty cool.
And more on the best kind of animals: My biggest fan, Austin (I’m his biggest fan, too), who might have special needs but can sure keep me entertained for hours on a variety of subjects, told me that his favorite animal at a recent live event was “King Julien” (the ring-tailed lemur), not because it was adorable but because “Madagascar” is one of his favorite movies and King Julien can talk. I found that I couldn’t argue with his logic.
Then there are the reminders that you can’t have an ego and be around children, in any capacity. A couple of years ago, I was covering Superhero Day at the library. One costumed boy of 4 or 5 years asked me who I was supposed to be.
“Don’t tell anyone, it’s a secret, but I’m Wonder Woman,” I told him. He replied, “You can’t be Wonder Woman. You’re too old to be Wonder Woman.”
(Do you hear that? It’s the sound of an ego, deflating.)
What I’ve learned over the years is this: No matter how ill you might be, no matter how much pain you’re in (I’ve covered programs with broken bones), no matter how sick you are with grief, kids are the answer.
Surround yourself with kids, talk to them, enjoy their wonder and delight at the world. They can make you forget all of your woes, even if for a little while.
They are certainly the cure for what that ails me.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
