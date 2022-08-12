In a series of unanimous votes, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees proposed a tax rate that will help fund the district’s $460 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
During the board meeting Tuesday evening, the Killeen ISD school board voted 7-0 to officially propose a $463.9 million budget based on a $1.016 tax rate recommended by district administration.
The board unanimously voted to hold a public hearing on the district’s proposed budget and tax rate at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, as also recommended by district administration.
The district’s total budget for the upcoming year is projected to bring in over $460 million in revenue — an increase of over $24 million from last year’s budgeted total revenue.
The 2023 budget is a compilation of $100.7 million in local revenue, $307.2 million in state revenue, and $55.9 million in federal funding.
KISD’s total expenditures are projected to be over $463.5 million — approximately $29.5 million more in expenses than last year’s budgeted costs, according to the district’s budget presentation.
The budget included previously approved pay raises for all employees, and an increased supply stipend of $200 per educator.
Killeen ISD’s tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year is proposed at just over $1.01 per $100 home valuation, around 3 cents less than the district’s tax rate for the current fiscal year.
However, most homeowners in the area will see their tax bill continue to increase as property valuations continue to rise.
Net taxable property values increased 17.4% this year to $11.7 billion, according to the district.
Board member Oliver Mintz asked the district’s acting-Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley, if the district could also present the public with a no-new-revenue budget that would potentially save taxpayers money on property taxes.
“I just don’t want to be presented with one thing,” Mintz said. “Let’s make sure we’re presenting information evenhandedly.”
KISD Superintendent John Craft said that a no-new-revenue budget is not his recommendation as it would require the board to approve a deficit budget.
A public hearing on KISD’s proposed budget and tax rate will be held during the school board’s next regular public meeting on Aug. 23.
