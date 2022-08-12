EDUCATION Graphic

In a series of unanimous votes, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees proposed a tax rate that will help fund the district’s $460 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

During the board meeting Tuesday evening, the Killeen ISD school board voted 7-0 to officially propose a $463.9 million budget based on a $1.016 tax rate recommended by district administration.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.