Killeen ISD trustees met for a team-building workshop Tuesday morning, followed by the first board workshop of the new school year where they discussed first-day issues, enrollment statistics and made plans for the future.
“First day attendance was 41,527 students,” Superintendent Jo Ann Fey reported. “There were 3,223 first day drops.”
She explained that these numbers might be misleading because on the first day, students are not absent, they are listed as a “no show.”
“But that does not hurt us on accountability,” Fey said. “Typically, students will begin to trickle in over the next few days. And there are any of a number of reasons for this.”
She went on to say that the district will have a window to recover all of the “no shows” by the end of September. Fey explained that with a good tracking and recovery system the numbers would right themselves.
“After two weeks we’ll have a better picture and we can begin the tracking process,” said Fey, who was hired as KISD’s top administrator earlier this year.
She discussed some of the difficulties with registration. Some students have not completed the enrollment process because of documentation, like proof of residency or shot records. Fey said transfer student numbers also play a big roll in tracking down accurate enrollment numbers.
Other slides in the presentation showed there were 33,735 total meals served on the first day of classes — 9,003 breakfast meals and 24,732 lunches.
The district’s buses transported 15,638 eligible general education riders and 1,185 eligible special education riders. With 193 bus routes serving the district, Fey mentioned that they had received 194 new special education requests from riders the first day.
“We also had a couple of water leak issues yesterday,” Fey said, explaining that two classrooms at Brookhaven Elementary School were impacted by a flood from a nearby restroom.
“Contractors will take a week to remediate the leak and the KISD maintenance will spend a week rebuilding classrooms,” Fey said. At Killeen High School there was a water leak in the parking lot near the tennis courts. According to Fey, workers shut off the water and made the necessary repairs that afternoon.
“Through it all, my teachers were great about it,” Fey said. “They took a minute to pivot and we found other classrooms to use and went about our day.”
The last part of her presentation included upcoming district events.
A varsity football game is scheduled for Aug. 24 between Harker Heights High School and Ellison High School. On Aug. 25 it will be Shoemaker High School vs. Chaparral High School. Both games are at 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Sept. 5 is high school open house and Sept. 6 is middle school open house.
“A Spirit Spectacular is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 25,” Fey said. She invited board members to come and see all middle and high school bands, dance, color guard and cheer teams perform.
“It should be quite the event,” Fey said.
