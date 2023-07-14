The newest deputy superintendent at Killeen Independent School District was approved at Tuesday’s regular school board meeting and she comes to Killeen from Midlothian Independent School District.
Jennifer Ellison — who served as chief of staff at Midlothian ISD under new KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey — has been in education for 22 years. Fey, who was hired by the school Killeen board last month, also came from Midlothian.
According to a new release from the district, Ellison’s official title is deputy superintendent for learning services, and she will oversee and supervise the assistant superintendents for learning services, special education, college, careeer and military readiness and state and federal programs.
“Mrs. Ellison’s vast knowledge of metric driven performance measures and commitment to academic accountability will foster an ideal learning environment for students and employees,” the release said. “Under her leadership and oversight, Midlothian ISD has implemented a strategic plan to ensure programs are effective and focused on student learning.”
The release goes on to say that during her educational career, Ellison served as a classroom teacher for several years before transitioning into leadership as an assistant principal in Arlington ISD. In 2011, she was appointed as dean of instruction in Grand Prairie ISD and Chancellor of Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute before moving to San Antonio. Ellison was the executive director of secondary curriculum and the ‘Gear Up’ Coordinator for Southwest ISD. “Her passion for students to have access to post-secondary programs led her to become the director of high school programs at Palo Alto College in San Antonio. While in the position, Ellison was part of one of the largest community college portfolios in the state of Texas,” according to the release.
Ellison earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, her master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of North Texas and she is currently pursuing her doctorate in learning technologies from the University of Texas at Austin.
