John Craft, superintendent of the Killeen Independent School District, was the featured speaker at the weekly luncheon of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club.
The superintendent provided information about a $426 million two-part bond issue approved by voters in May of 2018 and a new $256 million bond issue that will be on the May 2020 ballot as approved by the KISD Board of Trustees at a Feb. 28 regular meeting.
“The bond approved in 2018 and the bond that will appear on the ballot in 2020 are the result of a recommendation by the Bond Steering Committee, a diverse group of parents, staff and local citizens, formed to study the growth and facility needs of the school district,” Craft said.
Among other items, the 2018 bond issue will provide funding for construction of a new middle school on Warrior’s Path and a sixth high school that will relieve overcrowding at Harker Heights High School.
If approved, the bond issue on the May 2 ballot will provide $45 million for a new Harker Heights Elementary School in addition to stadium improvements at Harker Heights High School, along with those at Ellison and Shoemaker high schools.
Currently, campuses within the city limits of Harker Heights that are under the jurisdiction of the Killeen ISD are: Elementary-Skipcha, Harker Heights and Mountain View; Middle Schools-Eastern Hills and Union Grove; and High Schools-Harker Heights High School.
Craft said, “KISD has been steadily growing by roughly 500 students every year, adding more than 5,500 over the last 10 years.
“KISD is one of the fastest growing school districts in the state and expects to add another 5,000 students in the next 10 years.”
