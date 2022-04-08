Siobhan Rodriguez, 38, teaches with the Killeen Independent School District, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your job occupation?
My occupation is an educator.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married with four beautiful children.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Germany but grew up in Tennessee.
What brought you to this area?
My husband was military and got stationed here.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I have four siblings. I am the oldest.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that the Harker Heights area is quiet.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the distance you have to travel to night life for adults.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Arepitas.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What is your last book that you read?
The last book that I read was, “The Wheel of Time.”
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself working as a college professor and living in the area, raising my kids.
