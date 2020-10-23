Members of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club held a luncheon Oct. 10 at the Edelweiss German Restaurant to appoint the new officers and board of directors for 2020-2021 and present special service awards to several of the members.
Kiwanis Club Division 23 Lt. Governor Jeanne Passalugo of Waco installed the new slate of officers that included: Paul Loughran-president, Ron Dalton-president-elect, Vivian Marschik-secretary, Randy Stone-treasurer and Darrel Charlton, past president.
The board of directors for 2020-21 will be: Edita Villafana de Frias, James McKinnon, Jeanette McNeish, Charles Sweeney and Lisa Youngblood.
President Charlton, presented certificates of appreciation to outgoing board members James Hoyle and Jody Nicholas.
The most prestigious individual award went to David McClure, who was named 2019-2020 “Kiwanian of the Year.”
Speaking in response to receiving the top honor, McClure, who has been a member for 40 years and president of the club twice before said, “There have been years where we’ve accomplished many great things but this has not been one of those years but it’s OK. Don’t throw in the towel. Do what you can when you can.”
Other individual service awards were presented to Mike Miller, Robert Bass and James McKinnon.
Perfect Attendance Awards went to Charles Sweeney and Vivian Marschik.
James Doyle received a certificate of appreciation for his work with the club’s American Flag program.
According to Charlton, the flag program is the club’s most successful fundraiser. “Club members set out 300 flags on five and sometimes six federal holidays and we raise about $2,300 each year from that project,” he said.
The 2019-2020 projects sponsored by the club were the Eastern Hills Middle School (EHMS) Builders Youth Service Club, Harker Heights High School (HHHS) Youth Key Club, American Flag Program, Thanksgiving Community Service, Pancake Supper, Friends of the Stewart C. Meyer Library, AARP Income Tax Counselors, Pull Tab for Ronald McDonald House Adopt-a-Spot, Veteran’s/Christmas Parades and the Boys and Girls Club.
The Heights Kiwanis donated seven $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors at HHHS, Builders/Key clubs, Peaceable Kingdom, Harker Heights Santa Pal, Children’s Miracle Network, Texas/Oklahoma Governor’s gift, Kiwanis Children’s Fund, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys and Girls Club, Blue Santa-Harker Heights Police Dept., Harker Heights Public Library and Children’s Advocacy Center.
Prior to the adjournment of the meeting, 2020-21 President Paul Loughran said, “We’ve got some challenges this year but that will make us think outside the box and do things we’ve done before but in different ways. Somewhere and somehow we’re gonna have that “Ah-Ha” moment and as a club we’ll be recognized in this community more than ever.”
