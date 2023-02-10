During the month of February, the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club, is in the process of bringing their annual Pancake Supper back to life after the pancake serving interruption of almost two years caused by COVID-19.
President Norman Dunbar told the Herald, “We’re glad to be back in business for the second year of recovery.”
The Kiwanis Club Salute to America Pancake Supper is now back on the calendar and scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the cafeteria at Harker Heights Elementary School.
Tickets are on sale now or can be purchased at the door.
Tickets are $7 for adults and children under 12 pay $5. Takeout is also available.
Club Secretary Vivian Marschik, said, “We can’t help but think back to the times when this cafeteria was filled to overflowing and experiencing the excitement of a noisy packed house, door prize giveaways, a silent auction and a raffle but we’re glad to be moving forward.”
The club went through difficult times during the COVID pandemic like other organizations that make major contributions to the community such as scholarships for graduating seniors at Harker Heights High School.
The pancake supper was the major fundraiser by the club to help students have an easier time paying for their college education.
In 2022, the Heights Kiwanians attempted to get their pancake train back on the tracks, and even though the pancake suppers had been historically held in February, the club decided to not wait any longer and have a debut on May 14.
It was a valiant effort on the part of the club leadership to start over again even though they faced a lower number of advance ticket sales, no silent auction or raffle but there were door prizes given away donated by friends of the Kiwanis.
In February of 2019, more than 300 residents packed the Heights Elementary Cafeteria to fill their plates from the standard menu of buttermilk or blueberry pancakes, sausage, bacon and a variety of syrups. Milk, juice, tea and coffee were available to help wash it all down.
Darrel Charlton, a former club president, said, “Back in the day, it always took about 150 pounds of pancake mix to stir up the batter for the 1,100 pancakes we served. That was added to 100 pounds of bacon and 50 pounds of sausage cooked every year. Even with the loss of two years, we’re within range of about 50 years that Heights Kiwanis Club has hosted the pancake supper for the citizens of Harker Heights and surrounding cities.”
Longtime Member Charles Sweeney told the Herald, “We’ll eventually get back on our feet and do this again at the level of days gone by!”
A summary of some of the highlights over the years includes: raising almost $4,000 for scholarships, giving away 100 door prizes, members of the middle school Builders Club and high school students in the Key Club providing helping hands at the pancake supper and even music performed by talented local musicians.
David McClure, another longtime member, said, “We honor the memory of those from Kiwanis who’ve gone on before us and pledge to keep this pancake supper going and growing!”
