Until Saturday the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club had been without their most popular fundraiser for more than two years.
Since 2020, there has been no Kiwanis Pancake Supper in the cafeteria at Harker Heights Elementary School.
The cooking equipment in the school’s kitchen sat silent in February 2020 and February 2021. These were the traditional months that the club sponsored its annual Pancake Supper to raise funds for scholarships that are awarded to graduating seniors, and other efforts in support of the youth at Harker Heights High School.
Not to be defeated by COVID-19 or moving the date to later in 2022, the Harker Heights Kiwanis Pancake Supper was reborn on May 14.
Cafeteria workers from Harker Heights Elementary in tandem with Heights Kiwanis Club members and other volunteers cooked up huge buttermilk and blueberry pancakes, bacon, link sausage and all the trimmings.
Past Kiwanis President Darrel Charlton told the Herald, “It takes about 150 pounds of pancake mix to make this fundraiser happen.”
“Before the two years of COVID-19 and Winter Storm URI that brought our activities to a standstill, we were packing more than 300 people into the school’s cafeteria. We were definitely down in numbers this year because of the hiatus created by events that were beyond our control. Regardless, we still had quite a few familiar faces that were here to welcome us back,” said President Ron Dalton.
Member David McClure continued the tradition of calling out ticket numbers for prizes donated by local merchants.
“What we really missed were the raffles and the silent auction that were yearly standards at the Pancake Supper, but we’ll hopefully get that started again at the next one,” said Secretary Vivian Marschik.
