Tickets are on sale for the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club Annual Pancake Supper scheduled for Feb. 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Harker Heights Elementary School, 726 S. Ann Blvd.
Tickets are available from members of the club or contact Darrel Charlton, 254-702-2706 or Ron Dalton, 254-289-7150.
Ticket prices for the (all you can eat) Pancake Supper are $7 for adults and children $5 for students under 12 years old.
A raffle and tickets sold for pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice, milk and coffee is the club’s major fundraiser for scholarships and children’s charities.
Free door prizes donated by local businesses will be given away at the event.
