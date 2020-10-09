Many marriages consist of two good-willed people who don’t understand each other. Let me give you an example of a common conversation in marriage counseling:
Wife: My husband just doesn’t love me.
Husband: That’s not true! I bought you flowers last week!
Wife: When was the last time you told me I was beautiful or the last time we went on a date?
Husband: I don’t know, but I also hung the curtains and painted the garage.
The husband thought he was doing things to show his love for his wife, but his efforts were in vain. He simply didn’t understand how his wife perceives love.
There is a free quiz you can take to find out how you receive love called, “The 5 Love Languages” quiz.
Essentially there are five love languages:
1. Gifts — This means you like to receive gifts. The person whose love language is gifts likes well thought-out, personalized gifts.
2. Acts of Service — This person feels loved when a chore is done without question or reservation. If a wife’s primary love language is acts of service, an act of service that her husband may communicate love to her by clearing the table and cleaning the dishes after dinner.
3. Quality Time — For the person whose primary love language is quality time (like me) there’s a difference between quality and quantity time. They want undivided, uninterrupted time. They want meaningful conversation where a deeper connection is made. Couples can many times be in a room alone together, but both be doing their own thing.
4. Words of Affirmation — For the person whose love language is words of affirmation, like my husband (this is also my secondary language) they feel loved when they hear from their loved ones how great and wonderful they are. Words of affirmation are motivating and energizing to them.
5. Physical Touch — This is not a sexual touch, but rather this is referring to holding hands or giving hugs. This person feels loved when they are able to be in physical contact with their spouse.
What tends to happen is we attempt to love our spouse in the way that we receive love. Take the above example. The wife’s primary language is quality time and words of affirmation, but her husband was attempting to love her through acts of service and gifts (possibly because this is his primary love language).
The key to a heathy marriage is to love your spouse in the way that want to be loved.
We should be able to communicate to our spouse how we want to be loved, and in return love our spouses in the way that they want to be loved.
Also note, love languages can change depending on the season of life you are in.
I hope that you will find this useful and be intentional in loving your spouse in their love language.
Until next time, take (or retake) the quiz.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
