There aren’t too many places to buy a plush University of Texas Christmas tree, but Saturday’s Ladies of Charity Holiday Bazaar was one of them.
An annual event, the holiday bazaar offered shoppers the opportunity to shop for a variety of Christmas-themed items, including rugs, quilts and other items — all while helping to support local charity organizations.
All of the items on display Saturday, which included handmade jewelry and artwork, were either donated or crafted by Ladies of Charity volunteers.
The event is an essential part of the Harker Heights Ladies of Charity’s yearly drives, chapter president Joanne Gelsthorpe explained Saturday.
“The Holiday Bazaar is our biggest crowd-funding event of the year,” she said. “All of the proceeds from the bazaar go to Mission Soup Kitchen, the food bank, local organizations.”
Gelsthorpe also told the Herald that the Ladies don’t turn a profit.
“We don’t make any money from the event, other than paying our electric bill,” she said. “All of the items you see today have been bought, made or donated by the Ladies of Charity.”
The real prize for many, however, was the almost two-dozen gift baskets that ranged in theme from board games to the holidays. Each raffle ticket cost $2, and attendees could purchase as many as they wanted to drop into whichever baskets they preferred.
The Ladies of Charity in Harker Heights are located at 1005 S. Ann Blvd., and are open on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
