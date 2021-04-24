Angelique Morgan, 16, lives in Harker Heights and is a junior at Harker Heights High School.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Elizabethtown, Ky.
What brought you to this area?
My dad was in the military and we got stationed here.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes I do. I have one younger brother named Roman; he is 8 years old. I slso have two older sisters, Aleeyah, 18 — she graduated high school early — and India, 27. She gave me a niece.
Tell me about your parents.
My mom is Danielle and she works for Killeen Independent School District; my dad is Marvin and he is retired military.
What college do you plan on attending?
I have three of them that I currently have my sights on at this time: University of Texas, Corpus Christi; Nicholls State in Louisiana; and University of Texas-San Antonio.
What subject do you plan on studying?
I plan on studying Kinesiology.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that everyone is friendly and it is a chill environment to be in.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Torchy’s Tacos. They have one in Pflugerville, but they do not have one near here.
What community service have you done?
I work in concession stands during football games at Baylor and University of Texas. I help out at the Killeen homeless shelter. I helped out with the Feed the 5000 at Grace Church, and I helped with Wreaths for Vets.
What sports do you play?
I play basketball for Austin Pro Skills AAU Team; it is travel ball. During the school year, I play basketball for my High School Harker Heights High.
What was the last book that you read?
“The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Freaks” by Adam Stein.
What are some of your achievements or activities?
I am in Avid. I have been in Avid since middle school.
Newcomer of the year 12-6A (Freshman).
Bi-District and Area Champs (Freshman).
District Champs (Sophomore and Junior).
Academic All District Honor 12-6A (Freshman and Sophomore).
KISD Academic Achievement (Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior).
National Honor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.