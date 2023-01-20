Byron Landor has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights.
The 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital, located along Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, Texas, is scheduled to open the spring.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 3:08 pm
According to a news release from the hospital, the facility will treat patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically complex conditions such as COVID-19.
Landor joins ClearSky Harker Heights after serving as the director of Business Development & Contract Administration for an acute psychiatric hospital in Temple, where he managed business strategy and development.
During Landor’s tenure, he was influential in opening the new hospital, including four inpatient patient units and outpatient services.
Prior to this, Landor served as Associate Practice Administrator for a Federally Qualified Health Center in Central Texas, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of multiple clinics and service lines.
“My passion is in healthcare,” Landor said in the release. “It is exciting to join ClearSky Harker Heights to help provide a level of rehabilitation that is not available anywhere else in the area.
“Our care will differ from other rehabilitation programs because of our highly trained interdisciplinary team, specialized equipment, state-of-the-art facility, integrative approach, and commitment to high-quality care.”
Landor earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco, and his master’s in business administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).
“Byron’s enthusiastic approach to ensuring the community is aware of available healthcare services, along with his ability to develop relationships, will be integral to ClearSky Harker Heights’ success,” said Brian Abraham, Regional Director of Operations for ClearSky Health.
The hospital’s address is 750 W. Central Texas Expressway, just east of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
