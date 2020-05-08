Ayeisha Garza, 36, owner of Garza and Son Landscaping, LLC in Harker Heights
What brought you to the area?
I was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood. Once I got out, my family chose to stay in the area.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from McClellanville, South Carolina.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I am a middle child.
Married? Kids?
I am married with four children: Mya Linen, 19, Amariea Robinson, 14, Gabrielle Garza, 11, and George Garza Jr., 6.
I am happily married to George Garza, age 37.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the fact that it is a rapidly growing city. I am noticing some of my favorite businesses are migrating into the city, which brings retail variety and job opportunities.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I wish the city was larger, but I have no complaints.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
IHOP is at the top of my list for my favorite restaurant in Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
I am constantly at Walmart. I would say that is my whole family’s favorite store.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think Harker Heights is missing a two-story mall.
What community work do you do?
My company and I often volunteer at the Garden Of Hope (GOH) emergency foster care center by maintaining the upkeep of the grounds. We recently helped with erecting a playground there. We have been blessed to provide bouncy houses, and arrange for a snow cone truck to come out for activities such as barbecues and birthday parties for the children at the center. We often help with providing meals to the less fortunate, shut-in and elderly. We also provide lawn services for the sick.
What is the last book you read?
The last book that I read was “Echoes from God: For Growing, Growing Strong in the Faith” by Dee Levens.
What is the last movie you saw?
Wow. It’s been a long time ... it was “Captain Marvel.”
How are you handling being at home during this pandemic?
I am handling it OK. Work has not really changed for me. Thankfully, we are still able to work. I know a lot of people have been affected differently. I am praying for us all.
If you were a fruit what kind would you be?
Definitely a pineapple! I have a tough exterior, sweet heart and I accept my crown. I am building a legacy for my children.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I will own my own trucking company where the majority of my drivers will be women.
