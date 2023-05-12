Bryce West, 10, of Harker Heights braved the rain sprinkles and gusty winds to man her Lemonade Day stand Sunday afternoon.
Bryce and brother Bennett and their cousin Beau, are the original “Three Bees” in the local lemonade business. With a little help from mom and dad, the trio set up last year and brought in over $360, which they promptly donated to charity.
The recipient of their sweet success is Wreaths for Vets, a nonprofit that places wreaths on the graves of military veterans for the Christmas holidays.
Volunteers usually lay wreaths the weekend of Thanksgiving each year. Last year, Bryce volunteered to do this on what was her 10th birthday, Nov. 26.
“The kids love having the stand, and donating their proceeds,” Cyd West said. “This year Bryce is covering for her other teammates who had prior commitments.”
The 3-B’s stand is colorful and stood out to passers-by in front of the house on Farm to Market Road 2410. The yellow and black “shack” boasts a “bee” motif with plenty of room for cupcakes and several flavors of lemonade.
During the afternoon, Lemonade Day City Director Amy Torres, with First National Bank, stopped by to visit a few open stands, hand out T-shirts and take a few pictures of the volunteers.
First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank introduced Lemonade Day to the Fort Hood Area community in the spring of 2010. At a youth development conference in Houston the prior year, bank staff was intrigued by this unique program that introduced children to money management and life skills through experiential learning.
Lemonade Day creator, Prepared 4 Life, also expressed an interest in expanding the program to reach children of military families. Those initial conversations sparked the momentum that would lead the bank to sponsor this fun, free, educational program.
In the years that followed, Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area has become an annual, community-wide event that inspires creativity and creates lasting memories.
Lemonade Day is a worldwide event that has raised over $250 million in profit over the years with over 1.5 million kids serving the community.
Youth (and adults) all over the Fort Hood-Killeen area manned stands and sold delicious glasses of the yellow, and sometimes pink, citrus drink to anyone who stopped.
Out back of Jersey Mike’s on Central Texas Expressway, Mia Grantham, 9, and her mom Nicole said they stayed busy Saturday, but were back out Sunday to capitalize on anyone who missed them. A quartet of young ladies manned their table at Grace Community Church on East Elms Street Sunday. Despite the windy weather and frequent bouts of rain, the team was in high spirits as they offered lemonade to passers by.
In addition to The Killeen Daily Herald, sponsors of the local event include Fort Hood Family Housing, Lendlease, H-E-B, Chick-fil-A, Smile Doctors, Heights Lumber and Supply, Spectrum Printing, City of Harker Heights, Killeen Police Employees Association and Cane’s Chicken. For a complete list of sponsors, see the lemonade day website at https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area.
