Bryce West, 10, of Harker Heights braved the rain sprinkles and gusty winds to man her Lemonade Day stand Sunday afternoon.

Bryce and brother Bennett and their cousin Beau, are the original “Three Bees” in the local lemonade business. With a little help from mom and dad, the trio set up last year and brought in over $360, which they promptly donated to charity.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

