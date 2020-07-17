Due to safety concerns raised in regards to the ongoing threat of the new coronavirus, Lemonade Day organizers are implementing, “Lemonade Day My Way,” a new virtual event for participating children.
Instead of having children set up physical stands and selling individual cups of lemonade to customers, Lemonade Day My Way will encourage children to host virtual lemonade stands where they can sell their product online, or with special stand set-ups that will allow them to have physical stands while following best safety practices.
Some of the options available to Lemonade Day participants this year are:
The Simple Way
Kids can invite supporters to buy lemonade from their own website.
Virtual stand where participants market their lemonade and stand and in return for purchase, provide their special recipe or product to customers.
Digital payment (PayPal, Venmo, etc.) using a parent’s account.
The High-Tech Way
Create an online e-commerce store (Shopify, Sharetribe, etc.) to sell their lemonade recipe or other product. Upon purchase from the e-commerce store, customers would receive the lemonade recipe or product.
The Social Way
Virtual stand where participants market their lemonade and stand through social media and in return for purchase, provide their special recipe or product to customers.
Digital payment (PayPal, Venmo, etc.) using a parent’s account.
The Drive-Thru Way
Hosted on private property or a safe public location with the owner’s approval.
Follow health and safety guidelines (i.e. masks, gloves, hand sanitizer/cleaning products, contactless delivery via tray, utilize lids for cups and wrapped straws, etc.)
Same as above with convenience to customers as they remain in their vehicle.
Lemonade To Go
“The To Go Way”
Pre-packaged take home lemonade kits with individually wrapped items such as water bottles, lemonade packets and other ingredients all prepared in a sanitary way.
Sold at an in-person stand, door to door or via drive-thru.
Children can register to participate in Lemonade Day My Way by going to forthood.lemonadeday.org. Kids can access the Lemonopolis online lesson program from any device.
Lemonade Day Weekend is July 25 and 26. Locally, the event is presented by First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and Community Lend Lease with other local sponsors including H-E-B.
For more information about Lemonade Day, go to forthood.lemonadeday.org.
