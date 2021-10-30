Halloween is just days away, and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library clerk Heather Heilman taught a timely lesson for her virtual Science Time program on Wednesday afternoon using — what else? — a pumpkin.
“This week we are looking at some Halloween pumpkin science,” she said at the top of the program. “Today we’re going to talk about physical changes (to matter).”
Heilman said that matter undergoes two types of change. The first is physical, and she explained that this means changing the way something looks, giving the example of crumpling or cutting a piece of paper changes its appearance. The second change is chemical, so setting the paper on fire ultimately changes its entire chemical makeup.
Heilman explored physical change by carving a pumpkin (cautioning this would require parental supervision).
She began by cutting off the top of the pumpkin. She suggested cutting a notch into the top to make it easier to fit the lid back properly. Once it was removed, she trimmed the fibers and seeds, emptying them into a large bowl. She said one could save the seeds to later bake and turn into a healthy snack.
She next took a large spoon and began to remove the fibers and seeds from the pumpkin’s interior. As she scooped, she said she would be doing more pumpkin science over the coming week. “I want you to see there are (other) things you can do with a pumpkin,” she said. For post-Halloween pumpkins, she said one can put them out to feed wildlife, and decomposing pumpkins will enrich soil.
Heilman’s final step was to cut a simple face into her pumpkin. As she did this, she gave some alternatives to illuminating a jack-o-lantern. Candles are fine, she said, but she suggested dry ice, explaining that putting dry ice into a bowl, placing it into the jack-o-lantern, then adding a little water will change the dry ice into a vapor, or “fog.”
“Dry ice is one of my favorite things to use around Halloween just because it gives everything a pretty cool effect … (It’s) kind of a fun alternative to your typical candle,” she said.
Once done carving, she turned her jack-o-lantern around so viewers could see her final product. “It’s still a pumpkin,” she said. “I just made it look different than it did previously.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/962597604324695
