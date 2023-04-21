A free Pop-Up Clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights.
Services include well/sick child visits, sports physicals, vision/hearing screenings, dental screenings for uninsured/underinsured children, and access to services from community resources.
Requirements to receive services: minors must be accompanied by an adult, ID/driver’s license for adults, immunizations records.
While services are specifically for children, no one will be turned away. For information, call the Healthy Homes Office at 254-953-5429.
Other weekend activities:
Earth Day is special at the library and the whole family is invited to celebrate during Earth Day Story Time for all ages at 10 a.m. Saturday with stories, songs, and learning activities.
Craft an Earth Day-themed project during Maker Space. Times are from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Pokémon Card Games at 1 p.m. Saturday for all ages.
Dungeons & Dragons for children ages 10 to 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Beginners are welcome; supplies are provided.
Game Room hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday. Enjoy board, card, and video games.
Hobby Challenge: Macrame for teens and adults at 6 p.m. Tuesday. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Teen Writer’s Group at 4 p.m. Thursday. Explore the craft and creativity of writing.
The Book Discussion Club announces Prince Harry’s “Spare” as the subject of their May meeting. Club members may reserve print, large text, CD e-book, and e-audiobook formats of this title through the library catalog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.