Is there anything cuter than a small, furry, (domesticated) animal? Well, there is if you take one adorable cat or dog (or puppy, or kitten), add one animal-loving library clerk, and see said clerk reading a short story to the adorable animal.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center have teamed up to shine a light on two things close to most people’s hearts: Literacy and pet adoption. The “Furry Friends” program combines the two through library clerk Heather Heilman, who about once per month goes to the shelter with a children’s book and reads to one of the many animals up for adoption.
The segment is filmed by children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, who came to the library after working at the shelter for a time.
Heilman said that the idea stemmed from her desire to be involved with the Pet Adoption Center and to incorporate it with the library as a way to “help them out.” “It was my love of animals that enticed me to give it a go,” she said.
Pet Adoption Center manager Shiloh Wester said she was first approached by Heilman back in September.
“It was introduced as a video series to showcase the animals in need of homes at the Pet Adoption Center,” she said. A segment was filmed in October, National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, though that first segment didn’t feature reading; rather, Heilman said, the sole focus at that time was the animals themselves. Wester brought out several dogs, highlighting those that were having a bit of a rough time finding a forever home in order to give them more exposure.
The reading part of the program came after that first video. “It works pretty well with the cats,” Heilman said with a laugh. “They’re a better audience when we’re reading.”
The second segment, filmed in November, featured Roman the kitten, and Heilman read to the active baby in the Center’s meet and greet room.
“At first it was content to sit in my lap,” Heilman said. “Then it began playing ... super cute!” (Watch the video at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1258768711257058.)
The third segment featured an older cat, Pudge, who was lounging on one of the cat patios, or “catios” (watch the video at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/966214667622591), and the latest segment featured Valerie, an Australian cattle dog mix who was very excited to have Heilman hang out with her for a bit (watch the video at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3195594237353036).
The segments, now known as “Furry Friends Fridays,” are posted about once per month, and though there is no set day or time, Heilman said that it usually airs mid-month.
All videos are posted on the library’s Facebook page, making it great fun for children and their families to watch, get a little storytime, and see the animals in a relaxed setting interacting with Heilman.
“Several people have said they like that the library is doing this,” Heilman said. “It (shows) a bit more, and (us) interacting with the animals in a different way.”
The literacy portion of the program is an important one (even for the animals, who are read a dog- or cat-themed story), but, Heilman said, “The ultimate goal is to get homes for the animals.” This has actually been highly successful.
“So far, all animals that have been featured have been adopted,” Wester said. The kitten was adopted the very next day, and one puppy, Heilman said, was adopted “in no time flat!” (While not featured in a video, the puppy was in photos of the shelters animals that the library also post.)
Heilman continued, “Even if that animal is gone, they might look around and find something else they like.” It’s a big win for everyone.
Heilman said the program is one of the highlights of her job. “Getting to play with them and help them find a good home always makes me feel good.
“My hope is to bring a little more traffic to the Pet Adoption Center and more interest in adopting animals,” Heilman said. And, she added, “I think it’s something great to put out there in the community.”
