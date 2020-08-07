As last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was “Wizards, Witches and Wands,” it only made sense to include some Harry Potter. And as fans of Harry Potter know, there is just no way to confine Harry Potter to one program, or even one day. It was for this reason that the library, in conjunction with Central Texas College Epically Geeky Expo, brought an entire virtual Harry Potter weekend to the area.
The library typically holds a Harry Potter Night each year, but with COVID and social distancing in effect, a virtual weekend was a good alternative. Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “It’s hopefully (another) way to forge a community. We can’t be in the same room together, but we can (be) virtually.”
The Harry Potter weekend ran from July 31 (Harry Potter’s birthday) through Aug. 2, and held a variety of things for people to see and explore. It began with guest reader Maureen Huston, a volunteer with CTC EGX, who read Friday’s story “The Wizard” by Jack Prelutsky.
On Saturday, the library began posting photos of past Harry Potter Night events which had been sent in from area residents, featuring those mostly in costume. Nearly 90 in total, these pictures were put on the library’s Facebook page through Sunday, several of which were shared by CTC EGX on their website, as well.
Also on Saturday, the library posted a link to Harry Potter’s world, https://www.wizardingworld.com, an extensive website that offered myriad features. On it, people will find chapter readings of the first Harry Potter book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone;” many crafts, including broomstick charms, a pixie light jar, paper owls, and keychains; quizzes on book chapters, characters, magical creatures, and even Hogwarts pets; word puzzles; and hat sorting, among many other items.
There was also some Harry Potter trivia. By going to the library’s website at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/HHPLSpecialEvents and clicking on the “Trivia” tab, people of all ages can answer 20 questions about the first seven Harry Potter books.
Email the answers to the library by midnight on Thursday, Aug. 20, and those who get all 20 questions correct will receive a prize package.
Sunday held a reposting of the Dry Ice Cauldron Science with library clerk Heather Heilman, and a reposting of the wand-making craft segment from Thursday’s Family Night featuring Youngblood and Shelby Martin (both would also be posted on CTC EGX’s Facebook page).
The event ended with a reading list for those who enjoy the Harry Potter series.
The librarians recommended “The Last Dragon Slayer” by Jasper Fforde; “Markswoman” by Rat Mehratra; “The Hazel Wood: A Novel” by Melissa Albert; and “The Traitor Prince” by C.J. Redwine.
To see more, go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
