Celebrate spring at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with special programs this weekend.
Friends of the Library Book Sale offers gently used print books, audio books, toys, and DVDs. Sale times are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Free Pop-Up Baby Play Time 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. This is a come-and-go event for newborns to age 18 months and their special adult to play with books, blocks, transportation toys, and manipulatives.
Find out what your public library offers for learning experiences. No registration is necessary.
Highlighted programs this week:
Teen Café meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For information, , call Healthy Homes Youth Specialist Destinee Barton at 254-953-5429.
Chess Club for children and teens meets from 4:30 to 6:30 Thursday. All skill levels and those wanting to learn are welcome.
Volunteers rock at the library.
The Harker Heights Public Library congratulates Richard Sporluck as Teen Volunteer of the Year for his contribution to the success of programs and events throughout the year.
Looking forward.
In-person children’s programs for May will not require registration. They will be on a first-come, first- serve basis with limited space.
The programs are:
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesdays for newborns to 15 months. Program focus is baby and their special grown up interacting through songs, rhymes, and baby sign language.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for children ages 3 to 6 years.
Program focus is children and their families playing and learning through songs and stories.
Toddler Time meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays for children ages 15 months to 3 years.
Program focus is children and their families learning and playing through stories and songs.
