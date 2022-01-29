Anyone who tunes in to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Science Time program on Wednesday afternoons will see what is by now a familiar face.
Library clerk Heather Heilman, who began working at the library almost two years ago, has taken the science program and run with it, making it all her own.
Heilman’s background makes her ideally suited for the job. An English major, Heilman spent a few years as a substitute teacher, then got her teaching certification and taught in the Killeen Independent School District, often in second grade.
She said that after eight years in the classroom, she needed a “change of pace.” She said, “The library was the place I wanted to work the most, and I got lucky. I got it at the right time.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said that Heilman was absolutely the right candidate for the job for many reasons, beginning with Heilman being both a longtime patron of the Heights library, and a past member of the Friends of the Library. These things alone, Youngblood said, gave Heilman “a lot of knowledge of the breadth and quality of our programming.”
“Her background in education has been invaluable,” Youngblood continued, adding that Heilman also has the talent to both educate and entertain.
Heilman’s position has her wearing many hats. She works the circulation desk, the reference desk at times, performs tech services when she can, and also helps with children’s programming. And, of course, she hosts the Science Time program.
Heilman began working at the library just one week before COVID forced everyone to shut down, and Heilman said that Youngblood wanted to put out some information on COVID safety for kids. Heilman made a video to explain a bit about COVID and COVID safety measures using dinosaur puppets.
“That was the start of it,” she said. Youngblood liked what she had done with that first video and asked Heilman to do a weekly science segment for children. Science Time was born.
Though an English major, she said that she loves science and wanted to share that with her viewers.
Heilman had one big goal in mind for the program: Make science easy and accessible, and provide easy experiments and demonstrations for children and their parents to recreate at home.
In order to achieve that goal, Heilman puts in a lot of time researching ways to bring science concepts, and her ideas, to life each week. And this, she said, is one of her favorite aspects of leading Science Time.
“It’s the fun of looking for something new to do,” she said.
“It’s the creativity aspect of it.” And she said that she appreciates that she has been allowed to develop the program in a different way, one all her own.
She said that moving forward, “I would like to eventually be able to do more in-person programs.” (The few she has already done have been met with great success.)
She would also like to bring in some outside resources to enhance the program, and, “Possibly doing more cooking programs,” something she and Youngblood have already discussed; the food science segments she put out in December proved to be extremely popular.
As to her job at the library, Heilman said, “I love working with people ... the interaction with patrons as they come in. I’m also very blessed to work with some great coworkers.”
She continued, “Having grown up here (the Killeen-Harker Heights area), next to teaching, this is a really good way to give back to the community, which I believe is very important.”
Youngblood said of Heilman, “She’s intelligent, hard-working and I cannot say enough about her positive attitude with staff and patrons ... she cares deeply about them ... She inspires us.”
The library’s Science Time program is available for viewing every Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
