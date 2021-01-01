From holiday printables to book suggestions to holiday storytimes, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library provided a lot of great content to patrons and the community over the holidays. But library director Lisa Youngblood brought the perfect Christmas edition of Family Night on Christmas Eve — straight from her very own home — by reading not one but two Christmas stories.
“Happy Christmas Eve!” she greeted viewers at the beginning of the program. “I am so glad that you could be here with me virtually.”
Seated in front of her family’s Christmas tree, Youngblood began by reading the Christmas classic “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore, with illustrations by Jan Brett.
Originally titled “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” the poem, and traditionally read on Christmas Eve by families everywhere, was written by Moore in 1822 to entertain his own six children. It was also the first time that many that many of the traits of the Santa Claus we know and love today, to include his eight flying reindeer, were mentioned.
Youngblood herself read the tale with animation, making lots of eye contact with her viewers while showing the beautiful illustrations and entertaining her audience, both young and old.
Then everyone was in for a treat. Youngblood said, “If you are going to be ready for something a little silly, something a little different, you are welcome to enjoy with me “Texas Night Before Christmas.”
This version, written and illustrated by James Rice, was based on Moore’s classic, but with a Texas twist. The text is written phonetically to provide readers with a “Texas accent;” for instance, “fireplace” is written as “farplace” and “window” as “winder”—which Youngblood read perfectly. And the illustrations all contain Texas animals, with even old “Santy’s” wagon (this version’s sleigh) being pulled by not reindeer, but longhorn cattle.
“Santy” himself is dressed in rawhide, a Stetson hat, and cowboy boots, and he fills the family’s own boots (rather than stockings) with goodies, though he and his team of cattle leave a bit of chaos and destruction in their wakes—wrecking flowerbeds and the porch, and creating a real mess when he comes down the chimney.
The entire story, especially with Youngblood’s expert storytelling skills, was a lot of fun for anyone of any age to both hear and watch.
As the program drew to a close, Youngblood said, “Thank you so much for spending just a few minutes with me this Christmas weekend … I hope you have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/876214476515555.
