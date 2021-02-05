Groundhog Day occurs every Feb. 2, the day when our eyes are on groundhogs everywhere to “see” whether or not we will experience another six weeks of winter.
While most of us rely on the weatherman to give us our (science-based) forecast, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library clerk Heather Heilman discussed both Groundhog Day and the science behind the groundhog’s shadow for Wednesday’s Science Time program.
Heilman began the virtual program by telling her viewers a little about what Groundhog Day actually is.
“Up in Pennsylvania, they have this lovely little groundhog that comes out of his little house, and ... they check to see if he sees his shadow or not, and that determines whether we’re going to have an early spring or a little bit more winter,” she explained.
And while we know that groundhogs can’t really predict the weather, Heilman did point out that what the groundhog is reacting to is his shadow. “What is it that causes that shadow?” she asked her viewers.
Heilman used the light on her phone and her fingers to cast a shadow of her own on the curtained backdrop. In this case, the light from her phone was a substitute for the sun, and her hand, the groundhog. “To have a shadow, you have to have a light source,” she explained. And this, she said, comes down to the weather.
She said that weather conditions determine whether or not we see shadows from the sun, and when the sun’s rays are blocked, by overcast or rainy conditions, no shadows are cast; if it happens to be a bright, sunny day, we get shadows.
In the case of the groundhog, this means, Heilman said, “You need bad weather to get your early spring on Groundhog Day ... and if you have good weather, you’re going to have more winter.”
“Even with holidays,” Heilman said, “weather is involved.”
Of course, we know that this is all just folklore, yet we all watch anyway, waiting to see if the little rodent will be right.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/733434647568239.
