October is Fire Prevention Month. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Harker Heights Fire Department have teamed up to highlight fire safety to include video posts on the library’s Facebook page of the gear firefighters wear to stay safe on the job and story time readings.
Download the activity packet pdf at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/images/full_steam_workshop.pdf with fun learning activities, a booklist for further reading, and teaching tips and resource lists for parents.
The Harker Heights Public Library and the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) is offering a College Application and FAFSA Workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday on WebEx.
Teens and parents wanting to learn about the application process and financial aid can begin with this free workshop. Register by emailing ptop.hood@militarychild.org.
Virtual programs for children, parents, and caregivers at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday. Join Miss Lisa to recharge with a fun activity you can repeat throughout the week.
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday with Miss Eunice. Singing and rhyming guide learning activities for babies, parents, and caregivers.
Preschool Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Join Miss Erica for acquiring reading and listening skills.
Science Time with Miss Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Learn to use science for everyday experiments.
Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday with Miss Lisa. Preschoolers learn to be curious through stories about the world around them.
Family Story Time at 6 p.m. Thursday. Join Miss Lisa for a themed story and activity the whole family can participate in.
Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday offers a new adventure in reading.
