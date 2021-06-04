Summer is here and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is geared up with in-person programs, online challenges, and activities to bring reading success to summer.
This year’s Summer Reading Club theme is Cowabunga — Read! Join in three easy steps. Register online by clicking on the Summer Reading Club button at https://harkerheights.gov/library. Parents can create accounts for children. Select the children’s, teens’ or adults’ program. Log in and track your reading.
For inspiration, view the library’s summer reading promotional video post at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary, and have fun reading and relaxing your way through summer.
Register Wednesday for June in-person programs.
Programs for children requiring registration are:
Baby Time Beach Party for ages newborn to 18 months at 10 a.m. Monday, Jun. 14;
musician Lucas Miller at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jun. 16;
Science Special for ages 7 to 11 at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22; Beach Day Story Time for ages 2 to 6 at 11 a.m. Wed-nesday,
June 23; magician David Gish 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.
Programs for teens and adults requiring registration include Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday, June 18.
For information, call 254-953-5491.
In-person programs not requiring registration include the Writer’s Support Group meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Writers can share writing tips and get friendly feedback on their writing.
Dive into summer reading with these children’s titles:
“The 130-Story Treehouse,” by Andy Griffiths;
“7 Good Reasons Not To Grow Up,” by Jimmy Gownley;
“Big Nate: The Gerbil Ate My Homework,” by Lincoln Peirce;
“Ellie Tames The Tiger,” by Callie Barkley;
“Sunrise Summer,” by Matthew Swanson;
“The Year I Flew Away,” by Marie Arnold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.