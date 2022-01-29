Library director Lisa Youngblood held a special in-person music program for children last Saturday at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library that celebrated birthdays. The program rounded out a fortnight of program themes that focused on months of the year and days of the week.
“We are celebrating everybody’s birthday today,” Youngblood told the eighteen registered children and their parents at the program’s opening.
Youngblood began by playing scales on her xylophone — with varying tempos — while children aged 1 to 9, also got their bodies moving practicing up and down with the notes played. This was followed by the “Happy Birthday” song and some blowing of party horns.
The children were in motion again with Youngblood’s singing of the “Groovy” song, moving right and left, up and down, and in and out. Everyone then moved around the circular mat in the center of the room as they played the Stop and Go game, which had Youngblood using her tambourine and introducing a standard eight-count (honing children’s counting skills) as children again practiced fast/slow and high/low, with not only their movements but also their voices.
After finding their seats, Youngblood had children singing the “Months of the Year” song, during which children told her when their birthdays occurred and Youngblood using her felt board to reflect their answers. They then all sang the “Happy Birthday” song once more.
With the provided rhythm sticks, children practiced more stop and go, high and low, and side to side movements, then used the sticks to keep their rhythm for the song “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”
The rhythm stick exercises also worked on voice modulation, sequencing, and following patterns.
After a nursery rhyme (“Hickory Dickory Dock”), and some cool down stretching exercises, attendees were treated to gift bags, birthday cupcakes, snacks, and some socialization during a mini-party that closed the program out for the morning. They were also gifted a free book.
Marcus McKee, 9, who came with his 6-year-old sister and grandmother, Phyllis Moore, made quick work of his snacks and had chosen a Charlie Brown book. “Charlie Brown is my favorite,” he said, smiling.
Youngblood said that the Music Time program, like all others held at the library, provided, “healthy hearts, healthy minds and healthy bodies.”
