It has been National Fire Prevention Week, so all week long the programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have all held a fire safety theme.
Its virtual Science Time program on Wednesday took a brief look at fire science, and also gave some practical ways to extinguish a fire.
Library clerk Heather Heilman asked viewers, “What allows (fire) to continue to burn?” She went on to say that she would be showing viewers, “What makes fire go … (and) ways to put fire out.”
For her demonstration, she used a tea light candle, matches, a plastic cup, some water, and some flour. Lighting the candle, she explained that one of the things that a fire needs in order to burn is oxygen, and removing the oxygen source causes the fire to extinguish.
She demonstrated this by lighting a candle and turning the cup upside-down and placing it over the candle.
She said, while watching the flame grow smaller, that the only oxygen the flame had was whatever was contained in the cup and that was limited. Even as she explained this, the flame extinguished.
To put out a larger fire, Heilman said water can, of course, be used, which she demonstrated by relighting her candle and sprinkling some water over the flame, dousing the wick and once again extinguishing the flame. However, she said, in cases where there is limited or no water available one can use “dry materials.”
The use of dry materials, Heilman said, is especially useful information to know in the kitchen, and that in the case of a grease fire, water would actually make the fire worse. In this case, flour can be used to smother the flames, which she demonstrated by pouring a small handful of flour over her candle.
Other dry materials that could be used are sand (if one is on a beach) or dirt (for instance, if one is in the forest).
“Hopefully this is information that none of us will need to use,” she said, “but just in case you do, you are (now) knowledgeable enough to help out in case of an emergency.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/871195607124341.
