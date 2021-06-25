As more businesses open their doors and expand their hours, so too does the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library expand its in-person programming. That means that last Friday’s Fiber Frenzy program was able to be held live and in person for the first time since before the Pandemic last year.
Space and supplies were limited, so registration was required for the program, but all the spaces were filled, including two mother and daughter duos who took the opportunity to make the class a bonding experience.
Martina Sapien of Killeen brought her 15-year-old daughter Dominika to the program, which this month featured a counted cross-stitch project. Sapien said they both had some prior experience with the medium and had signed up so they could do the project together. “This time I’m trying new techniques,” she said.
Killeen resident Terrie Zaras also brought her daughter, 12-year-old Natalia, saying that though they had never tried cross-stitch before, they have a table set up at home where the family does crafts together. “It’s especially mother and daughter (time) when my son’s not there,” she said.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the monthly program, handed out kits that contained everything needed for the project to the participants at the beginning of the program.
Kits contained different colors of thread, making the project more customizable for those who chose to do so.
“This is really great for stress and focus,” Link told attendees. “It’s actually very soothing and relaxing … it’s very meditative.”
Link began with the basics of finding the center of the fabric by folding it into quarters, then marking the center and placing the fabric into the wooden embroidery hoops. “You really want it as tight around the hoop as you can get it,” she advised.
Link next explained how to find the center square of the included heart pattern, the starting point for the project.
After explaining how to read the color key, she had everyone measure out an arm’s length of floss, separating three of the six strands with which to thread their needles.
She instructed the attendees to count the number of crosses they would need to stitch for their first line in the pattern, stitching from the bottom left to upper right of each square in the fabric; once at the end of the row, they would need to complete the crosses by stitching from bottom right to upper left of each square.
Once finished with that line, they would go on to the next, and so on until that color in the pattern was completed.
Participants were able to take their kits home to work on, with Link telling everyone to bring the projects back for the July Fiber Frenzy where, she said, “We’ll continue and I’ll show you how to frame to show off your project,” adding that she would be showing different ways to frame the piece, to include making it into a pillow.
The Fiber Frenzy program is typically held on the third Friday of each month.
