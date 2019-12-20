While Paper Crafts Club met last Saturday as usual, it got a lot of extended time as it headed up the day of family-friendly, do it yourself maker spaces that the Harker Heights Public Library had planned.

Paper Crafts Club, which meets on the second Saturday of every month at 11 a.m., usually lasts for an hour, but last Saturday the project—holiday cards and gift tags—ran until 4 p.m., giving anyone who wanted to come in, sit down, and make some cards and tags the time to do it, making the program more come-and-go than scheduled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.