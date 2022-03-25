There was certainly plenty for children to do over spring break at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. With a science theme, the programs covered everything from architecture and engineering to color science, ensuring that there was something for everyone.
Especially when reference librarian Christina Link added a science program just for teens and adults to the spring break program lineup.
“Adults need a break, too,” she said with a smile on Tuesday night. “I thought this would be fun for adults, and we have so many thing for kids, it’s nice to do something for adults once in a while.”
Held in the library’s brand-new Maker Space, participants were treated to not one, but two science experiments that had everyone engaged and entertained. All materials were provided by the library, and, best of all, both experiments would be easy to recreate at home.
The first was a lava lamp experiment. Materials needed were a lidded jar, salt, water, vegetable oil, and some food coloring. The jar was filled about two-thirds full with the water, then enough vegetable oil was added to fill the rest of the jar; the vegetable oil floated on the water’s surface.
Several drops of food coloring were added next, and the final step was to slowly add one teaspoon of the salt. Once the salt was added, the mixture began to bubble, just like in a lava lamp.
The explanation behind the lava lamp was that the oil floats on the water’s surface because it is lighter, but is dragged to the bottom of the jar once the salt is added. Once the salt dissolves, the oil particles rise again to the surface, with the food coloring making it more visible to the eye.
The second experiment was the “magical moving stick figure.” Materials needed were a dry erase marker, a flat pan or tray (it was discovered that glass works best), and some water.
Participants drew a stick figure (or other design with connecting lines) onto the surface of their glass plates, then slowly added water until it just covered the design. After a few seconds, the design began to move, and would “dance’ when the water was gently blown on or lightly touched with a finger.
The secret to this experiment lies in the dry erase marker’s ink, which neither dissolves in liquid, nor sticks to surfaces. It is also less dense than water, and so floats once the water is added.
Serenity Howery, 15, volunteers at the library and wanted to participate in the program, especially with the dancing figure. “I’ve seen these done online and thought I’d give it a try,” she said.
Shara Fisher of Harker Heights brought her son and two daughters out for the night of science fun. “We volunteer in the community, and this looked like fun,” she said. “We wanted to participate.”
They all began with the lava lamps, and moved to the dancing figure experiment next, which had them all laughing as they dried different designs. Fisher’s daughter, Zoey, 13, drew a spider, but noted that as it began to “crawl” across the plate it resembled more of a crab. “It actually worked!” she exclaimed, laughing.
“We had fun, and we laughed a lot,” Fisher said at the end of the program.
Link was pleased with the program. “It was fun, (and) it was different,” she said.
