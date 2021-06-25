The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program is shown on its Facebook page every Wednesday afternoon, bringing simple, easy-to-replicate science concepts to children virtually. However, a special, in-person science program was held on Tuesday afternoon that many area children were able to register for and attend.
Library clerk Heather Heilman led the well-attended program, the first official in-person science program in over a year. With families seated at the tables set up around the room, she directed everyone’s attention to the boxes placed before them. “Today … we got these cool kits (and) we’re going to do a different experiment with it.”
Explaining that the originally planned desalination experiment required sunlight (and Tuesday remained overcast), they would be using the kits to build and demonstrate a water filtration system.
Heilman asked her audience about the two different types of water — salt and fresh — explaining that, “Most of the Earth’s fresh water is from glaciers.” She added that the kits in front of them can be used to remove salt from salt water, and also to remove dirt and chemicals from fresh water.
Her first step was to lead the attendees in assembling their water filtration system towers, showing everyone the order in which to stack the provided cubes and where among the cubes the included substances should go (the order was gravel at the top, followed by sand, then active carbon, then filter paper). The filtered water would end up in a clear plastic cup at the bottom of the cubes.
Heilman and her volunteers went around the room with a pitcher of dirty water (water with soil added to it), pouring a small amount into the top cube. As the water made its way through the different substances, Heilman had participants make note of their observations, asking questions such as,
“What do you notice about the different substances and the order that they’re in?” and having them look at the size of the different substances, such as the gravel versus the sand, saying, “Each level will be able to filter out more than the (ones before).”
She did caution against drinking the filtered water, as, though similar to the filtration systems used to bring us water to our homes, this system was for demonstration purposes only.
To that end, the filtration systems the children built from the kits were a fun way for them to learn about the water cycle, something Heilman pointed out that children begin learning about as early as second grade.
The kits also contained two other experiments, things the children would be able to do at their leisure since they were able to take the kits home with them. Heilman herself said she would be doing other demonstrations using the kit during future Science Times.
Christine Hollis of Belton brought her grandson, 8-year-old Zavier Strader, who she said loves science. “He erupted a volcano (this morning),” she said, adding that they had plans for more science experiments later in the day.
“I’m really excited,” Hollis said of the kits. “We’re going to have fun.”
Heilman said of the program, “I think it went really well. The kids seemed to have fun and the parents did, too.”
Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, who helped at the event, added, “It was a bonding experience for the parents (and their children).”
