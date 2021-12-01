The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library brought a special Thanksgiving program to viewers on Tuesday afternoon that had not only a storytelling component, but crafting ideas for children, as well.
Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller said of the program, “We wanted to do something that we could drop (on the library’s Facebook page) for anyone wanting to do something for (Thanksgiving).”
The short virtual program was led by volunteer Susan Robinson. “I can’t believe it’s almost Thanksgiving! I can almost smell that turkey right now!” she said at the video’s opening, just before her re-telling of the story “A Special Thanksgiving Table” by Jean Stangl.
The story itself has one set of grandparents who are set to have a solitary Thanksgiving, so the grandfather goes to his workshop and crafts a table for two. However, he has to keep expanding the table as more and more family plans to join them. The story ends with a huge table that will fit all the family and dinner, as well.
The story was unique in that it was a “cut and tell.” Robinson cut a piece of paper into a table, following along with the story’s progression. The end result was a long paper table that resembled a miniature version of the grand table in the story.
Robinson also included crafting ideas, easy enough for children to replicate and add to their own Thanksgiving tables.
The first craft was a turkey napkin ring. Materials needed were a toilet paper tube, colored construction paper (Robinson suggested coloring newspaper or even junk mail as good substitutes), and some googly eyes (though drawing the eyes of the turkey works just as well).
The tube was cut in half, and the construction paper was fashioned into feathers and used for the turkey’s beak; these would be glued to the tube. Once the turkey was given his eyes, all that was left was to roll up a napkin and insert it into the tube.
Robinson also showed viewers a thankfulness craft which used another toilet paper tube and a paper plate. Decorating the tube as a turkey much like in the previous craft, the paper plate was cut off across the bottom. The plate was then colored and the edges trimmed to resemble feathers. Robinson wrote the things she was thankful for on each feather. The tube was glued to the plate, creating a thankfulness turkey.
“Wouldn’t this be cute sitting around on your Thanksgiving table?” she asked viewers, adding that it was an easy craft for families to do, to show what everyone is thankful for.
Robinson did forget to add one small thing to her thankfulness turkey. “I’m thankful for you!” she said, then wished everyone a “great Thanksgiving.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/447566800138360
