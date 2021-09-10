The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a “super” version of its Family Night program last Thursday evening when, in keeping with its weekly theme, library director Lisa Youngblood brought some superhero elements into the mix.
“Tonight is very exciting,” she began, “because I am dressed up as Batgirl, my absolutely favorite superhero!” Yes, Youngblood came costumed in full Batgirl dress.
Before reading the night’s selected book, she showed young viewers and their parents her entire costume, beginning with her bright yellow gloves (and telling parents that costuming elements don’t have to be expensive) and then putting on her cowl/mask. She had some difficulty trying to determine the best way to don her glasses with the mask on, which had her (off-camera) daughters in stitches.
The book Youngblood read was “Ten Steps to Flying Like a Superhero” by Deb Pilutti. In this colorful story, Lava Boy must teach his action figure Captain Magma how to fly, which he does by listing the ten steps needed to do so, including the need for glitter (as the book says, “There is no such thing as too much glitter”). The book’s end papers also depicted several word bubbles with the usual comic book superhero words, such as “Pow” and “Bam,” which Youngblood used for the next segment of the program as a way to introduce onomatopoeia.
She explained that an onomatopoeia is essentially a word that says what it means, and to help explain that concept her off-camera help flashed word bubble signs as she said one of the superhero words. “Pow,” “boom,” “bam,” and “zap” were said with Youngblood’s characteristic enthusiasm, while her daughters flashed their bubble signs in front of the camera. Youngblood’s last word, “one of my favorite words,” she said, was, of course, “READ!”
Youngblood told viewers that to make their own superhero word signs required only a few basic materials: paper, scissors, markers, and something to affix them to (such as a ruler, dowel, or even a Popsicle stick). She was then joined on-camera by daughters Sheridan Youngblood Reid and Shelby Martin, who, once Youngblood divvied up the signs, all took turns saying the superhero word and flashing the corresponding signs with more enthusiastic expression.
Youngblood closed out the program by telling her viewers, “1-3-3 READ!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/555472318931821.
