Last week’s Culinary Arts theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library led to a tasty treat of its own on Family Night last Thursday: a homemade pasta-making lesson and demonstration by library director Lisa Youngblood and family member Shelby Martin.
Youngblood told viewers at the beginning of the virtual program that the evening would be, “All about noodles,” and started off with the children’s book “Strega Nona” by Tome de Paola. In the story, Strega Nona (“Grandmother Witch”) hires Big Anthony to help her with chores, but when he tries to use her magic pasta pot (without her permission), there are disastrous consequences.
After the short storytime, Youngblood said, “We’re going to look at some science magic,” and introduced Martin, a culinary arts teacher at Copperas Cove High School.
“We are going to be making fresh pasta,” Martin said.
There were only three ingredients: one cup of flour (while semolina flour is typically used in pasta-making, Martin used all-purpose flour), one-quarter teaspoon of salt, and two eggs.
Martin piled the flour onto the countertop and had Youngblood make a well in the middle. The eggs were cracked into the well, and Youngblood then used a fork to mix by swirling the eggs around, drawing more and more flour into the mixture. When it got harder to stir with the fork, Youngblood used her hands to fold the sticky dough over on itself and knead it.
The dough would be placed into the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap to prevent premature drying.
After the resting period, the dough was run through Martin’s pasta maker (floured intermittently to prevent sticking); Martin fed the dough into the machine and cranked, Youngblood caught the dough on the bottom.
This was done until the dough became flatter and thinner, Martin adjusting the settings all the while.
Once the dough was the right consistency, the pasta was cut, separated, and hung on a pasta rack to dry.
The noodles the women produced were long, flat, and thin. “That’s somewhere between a fettucine and a tagliatelle,” Martin told Youngblood.
Once the pasta had a bit of time to dry on the rack, it would be cooked at a rolling boil. “When it floats, it’s done,” Martin said.
It was pasta dinner at the Youngblood house that night. “It tasted fabulous,” Youngblood said. “It was awesome!”
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/280256569867275/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.