Residents flocked to the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library for a craft swap on Saturday for families to pick up crafting projects to do.
Families also could drop off unused craft supplies that they were not using for others to use in their crafting projects.
“We took ‘swap’ aspect very lightly,” said Lisa Youngblood, library director. “Really we had people bring stuff from leftover crafts that they did not use or are no longer interested in it. We feel it is very important for families to work together.”
Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator for Harker Heights, said the library had been collecting donations throughout the week in preparation for the event.
“We collected them and brought them out to the back patio of the library where we are able to socially distance, have hand washing stations available as well as the requirement of face coverings,” she said. “We had a wide variety of crafts supplies including fabric, beads, ribbons.
“We also had kits that include instructions on how to do them as well.”
Alesia Williams, founder of Single Moms Society of Central Texas, also partnered with the library during the event and helped put it together.
“I felt that it was really important for people to do things in an economical way,” she said. “There are a lot of people who can’t buy crafting supplies, and crafting supplies can be expensive. I come from the single mom aspect and there are a lot of things that you need money for.”
Betsy Garcia, a Killeen resident, came out because she and her children enjoy doing crafts together.
“We had seen this event announced about a week ago on Facebook and then we saw it again so we came out,” she said. “I tend to do a lot of crafts with yarn and paper because I crochet and the girls are picking up on that, too, and things that they found to be pretty and fun to do.”
