The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been very busy putting out virtual programming for its patrons. From its Family Night program to science programs, the library has been consistent in delivering quality programming week after week, and Wednesday was no exception as it hosted a full day of workshops on shadow puppetry.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “What our performers are looking for (is) new and different ways to reach our patrons.” And for professional shadow puppeteer Mark Sandbank, that meant bringing a series of workshops called Shadow Camp.
Each video in the workshop contained a series of puppetry skits and activities that kids could do at home. The first, “The Science of Shadows,” also brought science concepts with it. “A shadow has three separate parts,” Sandbank explained. “You need all three parts to make a shadow puppet show.” These parts were a light source, a surface and an object, which he explained in detail. Other science concepts he taught were the differences between transparency, translucency, and opacity.
In the second workshop, “Elements of Poetry,” Sandbank said, “Before I was ever a puppeteer I was a poet, how to write it and how to understand it. So one of my very favorite things to do is to use shadow puppets to share my love of poetry with other people.” Sandbank here interspersed puppetry skits with lessons on how to write poetry, such as choosing an image, making a word list, making combinations (building on the wordlist), and using a poetry toolkit, which included using elements such as rhythm, rhyme, alliteration and onomatopoeia to build a better poem.
The third workshop was “Making Shadow Puppets,” and included lessons on design, adding joints to the puppet, placing rods for movement and manipulation of the puppet.
All lessons came with helpful tips, as well as adapting everything materials to what might be found around the house (for instance, using flexible straws instead of metal rods).
All three workshops can be accessed by clicking on the videos on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/, or by going directly to http://www.sandbankshadowfactory.com/online-workshops.html.
The password to access all three workshops is SHADOWCAMP2020
