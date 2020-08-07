The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held “Wizards, Witches, and Wands” Week last week, which brought several fun and educational programs to the public. Last Thursday’s Family Night, however, was especially magical, bringing with it a lesson on wand-making.
“We were very excited about it,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an interview. “We wanted to use the opportunity to discuss real and make-believe, and being mindful about what we say as being powerful.”
Youngblood began the virtual program by telling viewers, “I love to pretend. I love to have fun and dress up ... This is a book about people who really can do magic.”
This led into the book “Poof!” by John O’Brien, a story about a wizard and his wife who find it easier to use their wands than to do chores. Youngblood introduced onomatopoeia to listeners, emphasizing them while reading (poof, meow, and quack).
After the short storytime, she iterated that magic is, of course, make-believe, but there are some powerful, magical words that we can and do use, such as please, thank you, and I love you. She also briefly touched on how powerful negative words can be.
This led to the evening’s activity, wand-making. For this, she brought in family member Shelby Martin to help. The pair started by showing several of the wands they own themselves, some of them bought, some made by them.
They then showed the different supplies that they had on hand to make their wands and that viewers could use to make theirs.
These included chopsticks (or skewers, dowels, straws, or even pencils), paint, paintbrushes or sponges, hot glue and a glue gun (or school glue), and items for adornment, such as cord, thread, and beads. Youngblood stressed that materials used at home depended simply on what was lying around the house.
One of the first wands Youngblood showed how to make was one with butterflies, which she affixed with hot glue. Another was a simple stick wrapped in a colorful cord (she said this could also be wrapped in twine or yarn).
As Youngblood worked on her wands, Martin worked on painting hers, all the while giving tips and tricks for sponging, texturing, and layering paints and colors.
The women made six wands in total, of three different designs.
“It’s your turn to decide what you’re going to make, what your wand is going to look like,” Youngblood told viewers at the end of the program.
Of the program itself, Youngblood said, “We feel people were amenable to the program. We appreciated the comments we got (on Facebook).”
While the craft was a little more advanced, making it perfect for older children and teens (or a lot of parental supervision) a paper wand-making link for younger children was also available, which can be accessed by going to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/330399154658956/?v=330399154658956. The more advanced craft was also later posted on the CTC Geek website, sans storytime, which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/234025091019471/.
To view the program in its entirety, please go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/332467561119167/.
