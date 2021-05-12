The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been celebrating space, and Star Wars, all week long, so library clerk Heather Heilman brought that space theme into her virtual Science Time program by teaching some science concepts through homemade “Galaxy Dough.”
Heilman told viewers at the beginning of the online lesson, “We are going to do a fun craft today ... but I think of it as science, as well.”
Materials needed were two cups of water, food coloring, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, two cups of flour, one cup of salt, and one tablespoon of cream of tartar.
Heilman began by adding several drops of food coloring to the water (she used blue and black to simulate the color of outer space). She then added the vegetable oil and poured it all into a saucepan. This she put on the stove on a medium setting.
While the liquid was heating, she mixed together the flour, salt, and cream of tartar. “Be careful when you’re measuring that you don’t grab the teaspoon instead of the tablespoon,” she cautioned, “because that can mess things up.”
She then poured the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients in the saucepan.
“Pour it in slowly and mix as you do,” she instructed. “That should help keep the lumps from getting in there,” adding that one can “squish out” any lumps later, if necessary.
The contents should be stirred until it begins to thicken, forming a ball of sorts. It should then be allowed to sit and cool.
Heilman took her cooled dough and added her “secret ingredient,” glitter, to give it a more space-y effect before kneading it all together thoroughly by hand.
She said that the science can be seen in the wet ingredients (liquids) changing shape, the dry ingredients (solids) retaining shape, and the combination of the two creating something wholly different.
To explain the science behind the playdough further, when the water and food coloring are combined, they form a solution.
The flour and salt, giving no chemical reaction of change when combined, form a mixture. When the liquids and solids are combined together, however, chemical reactions occur and form a whole new substance, the dough.
The playdough can be kept in a sealed container for up to three months.
Heilman added that another, less fussy way (and that does not require the use of the stove) to make playdough is by combining two cups of flour and one cup of hair conditioner, with some food coloring of one’s own choosing.
“Do it the way you want and make it fun for you,” she said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/791641861772904
