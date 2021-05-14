It was only a couple of months ago that library clerk Heather Heilman, leading the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program, discussed the benefits of composting with her virtual audience. This week, Heilman revisited composting, but with a slightly different take: How to compost using worms.
In fact, Heilman actually taught two concepts in Wednesday’s edition. Vermiculture, the cultivation of worms, features prominently in vermicomposting, the process used by worms to create compost after their consumption and digestion of food.
Heilman first showed viewers how to build a worm farm, using materials that most people would already have on hand. This project began with a clear container of some kind. Heilman suggested using something plastic; if the container has a lid, she said to punch some holes in the top, but if lidless, plastic wrap can be used, along with a rubber band to secure it in place (holes will still need to be added).
Other materials needed were some soil, shredded newspaper, a spray bottle containing water, and some vegetation (dry or otherwise), which will serve as the worms’ food source. While Heilman used rose buds and dried leaves, other items such as fruit peels, grass clippings, coffee grounds, and even stale bread can be used.
Finally, one needs worms. Heilman said that worms can often be found in one’s yard, but most sources agree that red wriggler worms (which are what Heilman had and can be found in bait shops) are the best to use for this activity.
In the clear container, Heilman placed a layer of soil, then added some of the shredded newspaper (this, sources say, should be misted with the water to dampen it), alternating the layers until the container is filled about three-quarters of the way. She then added the worms, moistening the soil with the water because, she said, “They’re not going to like the dry soil as much.”
She then added her vegetation to the top. Many sources say that covering this with a final layer of moist newspaper will help prevent flies as well as unpleasant odor.
All that was left was to wait for the worms to do their work.
Heilman explained, “Anything that goes in has to come out, so they are going to eat that and then redeposit it into the soil, but when they do that, that breaks down the nutrients and it goes back into the soil and makes the soil really rich and healthy for any kind of plants that are living there.”
Vermicomposting is very beneficial. The worms, through their castings (or poop) aerate and improve the soil by replacing nutrients. And once turned out into a garden (after they outgrow their habitat; red worms reproduce rather quickly), they help to stimulate the growth of plants’ roots. They also help speed up the decomposition of existing compost.
The worm farm should be kept in a dark place, though exposing then to light as one checks on their progress or adds more scraps (or moisture) won’t have a negative effect. The worms’ movements through the soil will be visible after only a day or two.
Heilman noted that this is an easy, fun activity that would make a good summer project. Moreover, “It’s good for the soil, (and) it’s good for the worms,” she said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/327734922107976.
